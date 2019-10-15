Another Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank customer dies in Mumbai, second death in less than 24 hours

Another customer of the beleaguered Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, identified as Fattomal Punjabi, died of a heart attack on Tuesday. This is the second such death of a PMC Bank customer in less than 24 hours.

The 60-year-old Punjabi had an account with the Mulund branch of the crisis-hit bank. Sources said that he had participated in protests in the last few days and was facing trouble because of the curbs imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on withdrawing money from the bank.

On Monday night, a PMC Bank account holder allegedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died. The account holder named Sanjay Gulati had on Monday took part in a protest against Rs 4,500 crore scam in PMC Bank.

According to his family members and close friends, Gulati was under a lot of stress after the PMC Bank scam came to light. He was listed as a large depositor with the bank and had almost Rs 80 lakh in four accounts which he was unable to withdraw for the treatment of his son, who is a special child and is under medical supervision.

According to documents accessed by Zee Media, PMC Bank officials violated rules blatantly to build private properties using the money of the customers. The scam in PMC Bank was allegedly carried out by senior officials in connivance with HDIL promoters. The RBI, however, provided a big relief to PMC Bank customers on Monday by allowing the account holders to withdraw Rs 40,000 within six months. The previous withdrawal limit was Rs 25,000.