Hyderabad: Yet another setback for Congress as party leader MA Khan resigned from the grand old party in Telangana on Saturday. Former member of Rajya Sabha, Khan in his letter to senior Congress Leadership, said the Indian National Congress Party has completely failed to persuade the public that it can reclaim its former grandeur and lead the country forward.

"As long as you are actively serving as the party`s president, you meticulously followed the consultative process within the party, and you accorded the highest value to the opinion of the senior leader who has dedicated their lives to the party for decades, the party is strong and in a position to fight for the cause of the country," he said.

He further said that had been associated with the party for over four decades right from his student days.

The voice raised by G23 senior leaders for the welfare and well-being of the party was seen as dissident by the leadership. Things would have been different if those leaders had been trusted and their suffering and agony for the Party`s restoration understood, the letter said.

"The senior leaders are forced to resign from the party because the top leadership is not making any attempts to reactivate the party`s grassroots cadres and continue serving the country with the same commitment and dedication that the party demonstrated under the leadership of Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi Ji, Sanjay Gandhi Ji, and Rajeev Ji. Given the situation, I had no choice but to decide to stop participating in the Party`s operations," Khan said.

"I, therefore, have no option except to disassociate myself from affairs of the Congress Party, hereby tender my resignation to the primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) party with immediate effect," he wrote.

Soon after his resignation from the party, Khan told to ANI that he left Congress because things deteriorated when Rahul Gandhi assumed the vice president (VP) position on the party committee.

"I resigned from Congress... things started going downhill after Rahul Gandhi handled the post of Vice President (VP) of the party committee. He has a different thought process of his own, which doesn`t match with any member, from block level to booth level," ex-Congress RS MP said.

"The result of this led to the downfall of Congress. It has reached a point that even veteran members of the party... who strengthened the party for decades, are now leaving. He doesn`t know how to behave with senior members," he added.

Along with Khan, several high-profile leaders have quit Congress this year making it difficult for the party to find its feet in the upcoming polls.

Earlier on Friday in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the party including the primary membership of the party.

At a time when the Congress is gearing up for its `Bharat Jodo yatra`, a 148-day march from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi, will culminate in Kashmir, with an aim to reunite the nation, the party is struggling to keep its own leaders` tact.