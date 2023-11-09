Antony Blinken To Arrive In New Delhi Tomorrow For 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

Washington: The stage is set for a diplomatic convergence as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gears up for his arrival in New Delhi on Friday, marking the initiation of the much-anticipated 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Deepening Security Cooperation: A Top Agenda

Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, highlighted the profound partnership between the two nations, emphasizing Blinken's participation alongside Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. The focus, Patel asserted, will be on deepening security cooperation, a pivotal topic echoing discussions from Prime Minister Modi's earlier state visit this year.

High-Profile US Delegation to Tackle Critical Global Issues

The US State Department recently confirmed the high-profile nature of the visit, led by Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defense Austin III. This diplomatic mission aims to address critical bilateral and global matters, with a keen eye on developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bridging Bilateral Relations & Global Concerns

Expectations are high as Blinken and Austin prepare to engage with their Indian counterparts, Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, along with other senior officials. The discussions are anticipated to span a spectrum of issues, encompassing bilateral relations, global concerns, and fostering cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Secretary will then travel to New Delhi to participate in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The delegation will meet with Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, and other senior Indian officials to discuss both bilateral and global concerns and developments in the Indo-Pacific," stated an official release from the US State Department.

Strengthening Strategic Ties

The 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, an annual diplomatic summit since 2018, witnesses the collaboration of India's Minister of External Affairs and Defence Minister with their US counterparts. This year's dialogue holds significant weight as it marks the fifth edition of these crucial discussions aimed at fortifying strategic ties.

Military Hardware Cooperation, Technology Sharing On The Agenda

Sources suggest that the US will advocate for enhanced military hardware cooperation, while India is expected to seek the sharing of high-end technology for indigenous weapon system development during the ministerial dialogue. This aligns with the recent USD 3 billion deal for supplying MQ-9B Predator drones to the Indian defence forces and the potential acquisition of six additional P-8I surveillance planes from the US.

As the world watches, the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue promises to be a landmark event, shaping the trajectory of bilateral relations and global collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region.