How A South Indian Topped UPSC Without Coaching After 3 Setbacks, Success Mantra Of This IRS Officer Will Surprise You

The UPSC exam is widely recognized as one of India's most challenging exams, and IAS aspirants are well aware of its difficulty, prompting them to put in tremendous effort to crack it. Despite the high number of IAS hopefuls appearing each year, only a select few manage to succeed. Anudeep Durishetty is one of those bright minds who had luck on their side besides their hardwork.

Anudeep Durishetty, a resident of Telangana, faced his fair share of struggles on his path to becoming an IAS officer. In his initial attempt, he successfully cleared the IAS mains exam but couldn't make it past the personality test round. Following this setback, he chose to work as a software engineer at Google while keeping his IAS aspirations alive. Balancing a full-time job with IAS preparation proved to be no easy feat for the dedicated aspirant.





Overcoming multiple failures, Anudeep remained resolute in his pursuit of becoming an IAS officer. He first appeared for the UPSC exam in 2012, followed by attempts in 2013, which earned him a place in the Indian Revenue Service. However, his efforts in 2014 and 2015 did not yield the desired results. Undeterred, he decided to give it one more shot, and in 2017, he was declared the UPSC topper. During this time, Anudeep was serving as an Assistant Commissioner (Customs & Indirect Taxes) in Hyderabad.

Originally from Metpally town in Jagatyal, Telangana, Anudeep completed his schooling at Sri Suryodaya High School and Sri Chaitanya Junior College. He pursued his B.Tech in Electronics & Instrumentation from BITS Pilani, Rajasthan, graduating in 2011. Following his B.Tech, Anudeep joined Google as a software engineer, opting not to enroll in any coaching center for UPSC preparation. Instead, he relied on online resources for guidance.

Anudeep's father, D Manohar, holds the position of Assistant Divisional Engineer at the Telangana Northern Power Distribution Co., and his mother, Jyothy, is a homemaker.