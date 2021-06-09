Anup Chandra Pandey, former UP Chief Secretary, appointed as new Election Commissioner

New Delhi: Former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed as the Election Commissioner, said the Union Law and Justice Ministry statement on Monday. According to the notification, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed the retired Indian Administrative Service Officer (IAS) of the 1984 batch as the Election Commissioner.

The government has issued a gazette notification stating that Anup Chandra Pandey has been appointed the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes office.

“In pursuance of Clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Anup Chandra Pandey, IAS (Retd.) (UP: 1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office," the notification said.

Pandey, who retired as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in August 2019, will join the poll panel as one of the two Election Commissioners, with the other being Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission comprises a Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners. Currently, Sushil Chandra is the Chief Election Commissioner. The vacancy in the Election Commission was created on April 12, when Chandra was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner after the term of his predecessor Sunil Arora came to its end.

Anup Chandra Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

A PhD in ancient history, Pandey has held top positions in Uttar Pradesh's basic education, health and family welfare, and food departments.

62-year-old Pandey will remain in the office till February 2024 on attaining the age of 65 years, as per the age criteria for the election commissioners.

