AP EAMCET Results 2020 to be declared today at 10 am at sche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET results 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 results on Saturday (October 10).

According to reports, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will hold a press conference at 10 am on Saturday in Vijayawada and announce the results.

Candidates who took the AP EAMCET exam, can check their results on the official website sche.ap.gov.in and access their scores and merit on the day of the result.

AP EAMCET results 2020: How to check result

STEP 1: Visit the AP EAMCET 2020 website at sche.ap.gov.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2020

STEP 3: Click on the link that reads, 'AP EAMCET 2020 results'

STEP 4: Key in your credentials and login

STEP 5: Submit and access the AP EAMCET result 2020

STEP 6: Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The exam conducting body had on October 7 conducted a special exam of AP EAMCET for candidates who were COVID-19 positive. For other candidates, the AP EAMCET 2020 examination was held on September 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 for Engineering courses and from September 23 to September 25 for Agriculture courses.

To access the AP EAMCET results candidates can use their registration numbers, qualifying examination hall ticket numbers and candidate’s registered mobile numbers.

Over 1.5 lakh students appear for the AP EAMCET examinations.