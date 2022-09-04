AP EAPCET 2022: Minimum qualifying marks in intermediate exams relaxed, check latest update
The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has relaxed the minimum qualifying marks in Intermediate for admission in engineering and D- pharma courses.
AP EAPCET 2022: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has relaxed the eligibility criteria for minimum marks in the qualifying examination i.e. Intermediate/equivalent for admissions into professional UG courses in Engineering and Pharma-D courses for the academic year 2022-23.
As per the official notice, the candidates who have obtained 45% marks (40% for reserved categories) in either PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) or in all subjects in the intermediate first year and second-year exams will be considered eligible for admissions to engineering, and pharma programmes.
In the existing rule, a candidate should have passed qualifying exam (10+2) conducted by Board of Intermediate Education, A.P. or its equivalent and obtained at least 45% marks (40 % in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories) in prescribed group subjects.
However, as per the modified rule, candidates who have "passed qualifying exam (10+2) conducted by
Board of Intermediate Education, A.P. or its equivalent and obtained at least 45% marks (40 % in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories) in prescribed group subjects/aggregate marks both in 1st and 2 nd year examinations of intermediate (or)2nd year intermediate examination alone and shall have secured a rank in EAPCET-2022 are eligible for admission into professional UG courses in Engineering and Pharma-D courses," stated the official notification.
