AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 likely to announced on this date

Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2019 on April 12, said sources. Candidates can check their results on official websites bieap.gov.in or third party sites manabadi.com and examresults.net.

Sources added the AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be released after Lok Sabha Election 2019 in the state, scheduled to be held on April 11, 2019. Last year, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh had released the result on April 13. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for AP Inter examinations this year.

How to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019

1: Visit one of the following websites:

bieap.gov.in

manabadi.com

examresults.net

2: In the next step, click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 link.

3: On the new page, input the required details and hit submit.

4: AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

To check results via SMS, follow these steps:

Andhra Inter first rear result 2019

GENERAL - SMS - APGEN1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. - SMS - APVOC1REGISTRATION NO to 56263

Andhra Inter Second Year Result 2019

GENERAL - SMS - APGEN2REGISTRATION NO to 56263

VOC. - SMS - APVOC2REGISTRATION NO to 56263