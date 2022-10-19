AP PECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE registrations to begin TOMORROW at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check schedule and other details here

AP PECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will be starting with the AP PECET 2022 Counselling from tomorrow, October 20, 2022 onwards. The AP PECET 2022 Counseling announcement was announced by APSCHE on October 18, 2022. Candidates who took the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test, or AP PECET 2022, and passed the test will be eligible to apply for the counselling process online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. According to this timeline, students will be able to apply for admission starting on October 20, 2022. Candidates who passed the PECET exam are now qualified to apply for admission to the Undergraduate Diploma and Bachelor of Professional Education programmes at Andhra Pradesh's universities and colleges.

Candidates who want to enrol in the B.P.Ed. course must have passed their third-year degree test. Additionally, candidates must be 19 years old as of July 1, 2022, to qualify.

AP PECET 2022 Counselling – Important Dates

Registration October 20 to 22, 2022 Verification of certificates October 21 to 23, 2022 Choosing of web options October 25 to 26, 2022 Changes in web options October 27, 2022 Seat Allotment Result October 29, 2022 after 6 PM Self reporting and reporting at allotted colleges October 31, 2022 to November 4, 2022

AP PECET 2022 Counselling: List of documents required

1. APPECET – 2022 Rank Card & Hall Ticket.

2. Degree/ Intermediate or its equivalent pass certificate & Memorandum of Marks.

3. Transfer Certificate.

4. S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo

5. Study Certificate giving the details of past seven years of study

6. Latest residence certificate for preceding seven (7) Years of the qualifying examination that is graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalized education.

7. Latest Income certificate/ White Ration Card.

8. Aadhar Card or Any Govt. ID

9. Latest Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority

10. CAP / NCC / Minority Certificate (SSC TC containing Minority Status of a certificate from the Head Master).

11. Latest EWS Certificate if applicable

Candidates must have passed their intermediate or 12th-class exam to be eligible for the UG Diploma in P.E.D. In order to apply during the counselling process, candidates must be 16 years or older as of July 1, 2022. The AP PECET 2022 exam was administered by Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on behalf of the state council of Higher Education. The exam for AP PECET 2022 was held on August 17, 2022.