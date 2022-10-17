NewsIndia
AP RCET 2022

AP RCET 2022 Exam begins TODAY for PhD Admissions- Check guidelines and other details here

AP RCET 2022: Exam for APRCET 2022 will start today, October 17, 2022, and end on October 19, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP RCET 2022 Exam begins TODAY for PhD Admissions- Check guidelines and other details here

AP RCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2022 will begin from today, October 17, 2022 onwards. The Andhra University in Visakhapatnam will administer the AP RCET exam on behalf of the APSCHE, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, for PhD admissions. The AP RCET Hall Ticket has already been made available by APSCHE on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To their individual exam centres, candidates who have registered for the PhD Exam must provide a printout of their hall tickets. Candidates must keep in mind to bring their hall ticket to the appropriate testing location. Candidates won't be able to enter the exam room without their admission card.

Exam for APRCET 2022 will start today, October 17, 2022, and end on October 19, 2022. There will be two exam sessions: one in the morning and one in the evening. From 9 AM to 11 AM, the morning session will be held. From 2 PM to 4 PM, the evening session will take place.

AP RCET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates must ensure they report to the exam centre as per the time mentioned on the AP RCET hall ticket
  • Candidates should note that wearing a mask in the exam centre is mandatory.
  • Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent bottle of water and a 50ml bottle of hand sanitiser with them.
  • Candidates must ensure they maintain social distancing in and outside the exam centre.
  • Candidates should avoid carrying any expensive personal belongings with them on the day of the exam.

Candidates who desire to apply for PhD admissions and research grants at various institutions in Andhra Pradesh must take the AP RCET exam.

 

Live Tv

AP RCET 2022ap rcetap rcet hall ticketap rcet 2022 hall ticketaprcet 2022aprcetap rcet phd admissionap rcet notificationAPSCHE

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN