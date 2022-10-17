AP RCET 2022 Exam begins TODAY for PhD Admissions- Check guidelines and other details here

AP RCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, AP RCET 2022 will begin from today, October 17, 2022 onwards. The Andhra University in Visakhapatnam will administer the AP RCET exam on behalf of the APSCHE, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, for PhD admissions. The AP RCET Hall Ticket has already been made available by APSCHE on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To their individual exam centres, candidates who have registered for the PhD Exam must provide a printout of their hall tickets. Candidates must keep in mind to bring their hall ticket to the appropriate testing location. Candidates won't be able to enter the exam room without their admission card.

Exam for APRCET 2022 will start today, October 17, 2022, and end on October 19, 2022. There will be two exam sessions: one in the morning and one in the evening. From 9 AM to 11 AM, the morning session will be held. From 2 PM to 4 PM, the evening session will take place.

AP RCET 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must ensure they report to the exam centre as per the time mentioned on the AP RCET hall ticket

Candidates should note that wearing a mask in the exam centre is mandatory.

Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent bottle of water and a 50ml bottle of hand sanitiser with them.

Candidates must ensure they maintain social distancing in and outside the exam centre.

Candidates should avoid carrying any expensive personal belongings with them on the day of the exam.

Candidates who desire to apply for PhD admissions and research grants at various institutions in Andhra Pradesh must take the AP RCET exam.