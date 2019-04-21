Apoorva, wife of N D Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar, taken into custody for interrogation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday took into custody Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva and two house helps for interrogation. Sources said police are looking at Apoorva as the prime suspect in the murder case.

The Delhi Police Thursday registered a case of murder into the death of Rohit Shekhar, hours after his autopsy report stated that he died of asphyxia due to strangulation. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

The Crime Branch had questioned Apoorva for over eight hours on Saturday at Rohit Shekhar's residence in South Delhi's Defence Colony area, they said.

On Sunday, Rohit Shekhar's mother Ujjawla hit out at Apoorva and her parents alleging they had their eyes on his property. "Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons -- Siddharth and Rohit -- because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law," she said.

Refuting rumours that Rohit and Apoorva met in the Supreme Court complex, Ujjawla said that they both had met in Lucknow through a matrimonial website in 2017.

They were seeing each other for a year and later took a break in between. Rohit Shekhar maintained distance from her and said he did not want to marry her, she said.

They were not in touch from January to March, 2018. But on April 2 they came to me and expressed their wish to get married, Ujjwala said. They also discussed mutual divorce several times and later decided to end their marriage in June, she added.

Ujjwala said Apoorva was also against giving a share of property to son of Rajiv Kumar, a relative and aide of Tiwari. Apoorva always had issues with Rajiv and his wife, Ujjawla said, adding that reports of Rohit Shekhar having affair with Rajiv's wife is "baseless and false".

"My elder son Siddharth expressed his wish to give a share to Rajiv's son Kartik Raj but Apoorva was disappointed and expressed her displeasure over this," she said.

Rohit died on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.