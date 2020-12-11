Appeal Mamata Banerjee to apologise for attack on JP Nadda's convoy: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

KOLKATA: A day after the attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday (December 11) addressed a media briefing and claimed that law and order situation in the state has worsened for long. Coming down heavily on Mamata Banerjee government over the incident, Dhankar termed the attack as the 'most unfortunate'.

"The events that happened on December 11 in Bengal were most unfortunate. They are a slur on our democratic fabric. As a Governor, it is my duty to uphold the Indian Constitution," Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said while addressing the press briefing.

"The Chief Minister has to follow the Constitution. She cannot depart for its paths," he said, requesting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to issue an apology over the incident. "In a democracy, everyone has the right to put their point of view in front of the public. That didn't happen yesterday, neither did it happen in Siliguri," he stated.

"I take a very serious note of the statement that emanated from Chief Minister. How can a responsible Chief Minister believing in rule of law, believing in Constitution, talked the way she did. I tweeted, I urge the CM, madam pls reflect. And withdraw that video. She is a symbol of struggle. She is a senior leader. She is in the second term of Chief Ministership. What happened was most unfortunate. I once again make an appeal to her to withdraw her video with an apology. This will raise her stature. The local MLA and the MP appealing to them, political events come and go let’s not ravage and ruin democracy," he said.

