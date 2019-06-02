Aqua Line metro trains to ply after every 7 minutes during rush hours from Monday

NOIDA: In a good news for hundreds of commuters who use Aqua Line metro trains, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) - which operates Aqua Line - on Saturday announced that the metro trains on this route will be available every 7.30 minutes during rush hour and every 10th minute during non-rush hours on weekdays from Monday.

The NMRC added that at present the trains on this route are available at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am-11 pm and 5 pm8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours in weekdays.

"NMRC will be increasing the frequency of the metro trains on the Aqua Line on weekdays with effect from June 3 (Monday). Trains on the Aqua Line will now ply at a frequency of 7 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours on weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday," NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyay was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that the frequency on Saturdays and Sundays is currently 15 minutes and it will remain the same.

The Aqua Line connects Noida and Greater Noida. It has a fleet of 10 trains and is currently running 163 trips daily. According to NMRC boss, the fleet of trains will increase to 13 and the number of trips per day will increase to 221. "There will be a total increase of 58 train trips per day during weekdays," Upadhyay said. He also noted that the Aqua Line had started its operations on January 26, 2019 and it has maintained a punctuality of 99.99 per cent so far.

The Aqua Line operates from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays revenue hours begin from 8 am and services are available till 10 pm. The Aqua Line covers over 29.7 km via 21 metro stations.