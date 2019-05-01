Armored Corps of Indian Army celebrates its 81st Armor Day today

The Armored Corps of Indian Army is celebrating its 81st Armor Day today. It was on this day in 1938 that Scinde Horse (14H) became first regiment to dismount from their horses and move to tanks, Vickers light tanks and Chevrolet Armored Cars. Since then, Armoured Corps has proved its excellence in all wars and operations.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and all ranks of Indian Army have conveyed their best wishes to all ranks of Armoured Corps on the occasion of Armour Day.

The Armoured Corps is one of the combat arms of the Indian Army and it currently consists of 67 armoured regiments, including the president's bodyguards.

The Armoured Corps School and Centre is at Ahmednagar. Each Armoured Regiment has its own "Colonel of the Regiment", an honorary post for an officer who takes care of the regimental issues concerning the unit.

According to Indian Army, the Armoured Corps has the elan of the horse-borne warrior of old, together with the infuriatingly languid air of confidence, of never being seen as perturbed in public. The ethos of Armoured Corps is a perfect reflection of professional competence and the operational success of Armored Corps is founded on moral strength and martial spirit.

The youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetrapal was also from Armoured Corps. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal got martyred in action in the Battle of Basantar in the Battlefield of Shakargarh during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Khetarpal joined the National Defence Academy in June 1967 and then he went on to join the Indian Military Academy. In June 1971, Khetarpal was commissioned into the 17 Poona Horse.