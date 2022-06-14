Narendra Modi government has launched a mega plan to give an opportunity to youth who wish to serve country's armed forces for a short-term period. Making unprecedented changes in armed forces' recruitement process, the government will now hire officials for a short time service period of four years. On one hand, this plan opens new horizons of opportunity for the one who wish to serve the nation, on the other, it will save huge funds for the government as the officials will only be paid on the need basis. The officials who will be hired under this programme will be known as Agniveer. So, do you wish to be an "Agniveer"?

Here is all you need to know Agnipath jobs scheme:

1) Agnipath job recruitment - how many vacancies are there?

About 46,000 agniveers will be recruited this year.

2) Agnipath recruitment - salary and packages of "Agniveers"

`Agniveers` will be offered a salary package of Rs 4.76 lakh in the first year which goes up to Rs 6.92 lakh in the fourth and final year. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "The `Agniveers` will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after four years of service."

3) Big Income tax benefits and insurance cover for Agniveers: The `Seva Nidhi` will be exempted from Income Tax.`Agniveers` will be provided non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

4) Important - no pension or gratuity: There shall be no entitlement to gratuity and pensionary benefits.

5) Will Agniveer be retained: Yes, Agniveers will be considered for a long term retention too after completion of their four years. It's will depend on individual performance and armed forces' need at that time.

5) The individuals, selected for enrolment in the Armed Forces as regular cadre, would be required to serve for a further engagement period of minimum 15 years and would be governed by the existing terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Indian Army and their equivalent in Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and that of Non Combatant enrolled in the Indian Air Force, as amended from time-to-time.

6) Enrolment will be based on `All India All Class` basis and the eligible age will be in range from 17.5 to 21 years. `Agniveers` will meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades. The educational qualification for `Agniveers` will remain in vogue for enrollment in various categories like for entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10.