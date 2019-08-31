close

Indian Army

Army chief Bipin Rawat reviews operational preparedness along LoC

With heightened tensions prevailing between India and Pakistan, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the formations deployed along the Line of Control.

Accompanied by top Army officials of the Northern Command, General Rawat visited the forward posts of White Knight Corps on the LoC and met with commanders to assess the preparations and the prevailing security situation. He also took the opportunity to compliment Indian troops deployed here for their alertness and their valour. He also heaped praise on troops for preventing illegal infiltration bids by Pakistani forces and terrorists from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

General Rawat had arrived in Srinagar on Friday on a two-day visit to the union territory. He has been briefed about the prevailing security situation - including Pakistan's ceasefire violations - by Indian Army commanders here.

Intelligence reports suggest that Pakistan has kept terror launch pads ready to push in terrorists to try and destabilise normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Intelligence agencies have learnt that terrorists, supported by Pakistan Army and Inter-State Services (ISI), have been instructed to target key installations here but make it appear as if the local population is protesting. This stems from the fact that Pakistan is spooked by the calm that has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked. India's zero tolerance for terrorism has been a bane in Pakistan's nefarious ways.

Indian Army Pakistan LoC Terrorists General Bipin Rawat
