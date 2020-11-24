हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Army Chief MM Naravane on visit to formations under Eastern Command

The Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Sikkim sectors besides several other areas

Army Chief MM Naravane on visit to formations under Eastern Command
Photo: Twitter/@adgpi

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Monday (November 23, 2020) left for a three-day visit to various formations under the Army's Eastern Command to review their operational preparedness.

"General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a three-day visit to Army formations of #EasternCommand to review the security situation and operational preparedness," the Army said in a tweet.

The Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh as well as the Sikkim sectors besides several other areas.

The Army significantly bolstered its combat readiness in all the key formations along the LAC in view of the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
 

Live TV

Tags:
Indian ArmyMM Naravane
Next
Story

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's cremation on Thursday, body to be taken to temple, mosque and church
  • 91,39,865Confirmed
  • 1,33,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M50S

DNA: Do you want to stay young too?