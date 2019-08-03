Army foiled bid by Pakistan's BAT to attack Indian outposts in Keran sector on July 31: Sources

JAMMU: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) squad to enter and attack the Indian positions in the Keran Sector on the night of July 31, highly placed sources said on Saturday.

The sources claimed that the Army successfully thwarted the infiltration bid by the BAT squad on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1 in the Keran Sector and inflicted heavy causalities on the enemy.

The retaliatory firing by the Indian soldiers possibly killed Pakistan's four Special Services Group (SSG) commandos, the sources said.

They, however, said that those killed in the retaliatory firing by the Indian soldiers could also be some terrorists active in the area along the Line of Control (LoC).

The sources further said that search operations launched by the Indian Army and attempts to recover the dead bodies were continuously disrupted by heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops deployed in the area.

The Northern Command of the Army also issued a statement saying, ''Around 5-7 Pakistani army regulars or terrorists have been eliminated and their bodies are lying on the Line of Control and have not been retrieved yet due to heavy firing.''

"Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC," the Northern Command said in a statement.

These activities by Pakistan's BAT clearly establishes its complicity with the terror groups and disrupt peace in J&K.

In the last 36 hours, Pakistan has desperately attempted to revive terrorism and push terrorists from JeM and other groups into the Indian side of the border.

In the last few days, four terrorists have been killed in the hinterland. Numerous attempts have been made by the Pakistani Army to disturb peace and target Sri Amarnath Yatra in the recent past.

The security forces have recently recovered a huge cache of ammunition, including a US sniper rifle, IED and Claymore mine with Pakistan markings, which clearly indicates Pakistan's backdoor support to terrorists active on the Indian soil.