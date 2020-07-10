हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Pakistan troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours on Friday. 

Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Rajouri

Jammu: An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (July 10).

Pakistan troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours on Friday. An Army personnel suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, officials said.

"On July 10, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in the Nowshera sector in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Havildar Sambur Gurung was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a statement said. 
 
"Havildar Sambur Gurung was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement read.

Officials said Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagarRajouriceasefire violtionLoCLine of controlPakistan
Next
Story

Rains lash Chennai; weather likely to continue for next 48 hours, says IMD
  • 7,93,802Confirmed
  • 21,604Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M24S

5 major news related to history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's encounter