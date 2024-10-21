Army Kills Heavily Armed Terrorist, Recovers War-Like Stores In J&K’s Baramulla

A joint security team neutralized a heavily armed terrorist during an operation in Baramulla district, the army confirmed in a statement on Sunday. Weapons, ammunition, and other war-like materials were recovered from the encounter site.

In a statement cited by news agency ANI, the Chinar Corps said, "The joint team neutralized one heavily armed terrorist and recovered 01xAK Rifle, 02xAK Magazines, 57xAK Rounds, 02xPistols, 03xPistol Magazines and other war-like stores from the site.”

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps earlier reported an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in the area, launched after receiving specific intelligence about a possible infiltration attempt by terrorists.

"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps said.

Targeted Terrorists Attack In J&K’s Ganderbal

At least seven people were killed, and five others were injured in the largest targeted attack on construction workers in over 30 years of violence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday evening. Suspected Pakistani terrorists opened fire at a work camp in central Kashmir, killing six workers and a doctor. The attack took place around 8:15 p.m. at a private company's tunnel construction site.

Among the deceased were Dr. Shahnawaz from Budgam, Gurmeet Singh (30) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Inder Yadav (35) from Bihar, Mohan Lal (30) and Jagtar Singh (30) from Jammu’s Kathua, and Fayaz Ahmad Lone (26) and Zahoor Ahmad Lone from Kashmir.