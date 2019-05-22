close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Army launches search operations to nab killers of Arunachal MLA

The Army has confirmed the deployment of specialist helicopters with night flying ability and night vision equipment.

Army launches search operations to nab killers of Arunachal MLA
Representational image

New Delhi: The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation in the jungles of Tirap, Longding, and Changlang districts to nab the killers of National People's Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and ten others near Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh`s Tirap district on Tuesday, sources said here on Wednesday.

According to Army sources, all the likely routes of escape have been effectively blocked. Troops have launched intensive checks along Nagaland - Arunachal borders."The Army has intensified operations with increased area domination teams and mobile check posts being deployed in the adjoining districts of Nagaland," sources said. "Additional forces including troops of Special Forces have also been inducted in the team," they said.

The Army has confirmed the deployment of specialist helicopters with night flying ability and night vision equipment to ensure "dynamic, real-time and all-round surveillance of the area during the prevailing bad weather conditions."According to sources, reconnaissance helicopters, quadcopters, and tracker dogs are also extensively being employed in the operations.Sources further said the Army is working closely in synergy with the police, administration and intelligence agencies to identify the insurgents involved in the attack. 

Tags:
Indian ArmyArmyTirong Aboh
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019 results: MHA asks states and UTs to remain on alert

Must Watch

PT4M25S

5W1H: Election Commission rejects opposition parties' demand regarding VVPAT slips