Army organises Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan at Shopian, dedicates to chopper crash victims

Shopian: Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan was organised by 12 sector RR at Shopian in which a large number of locals, particularly youth participated. The festival was made even more attractive by the sensational singers.

This year was dedicated to the memory of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on December 8, 2021.

The performers were selected through an online music competition ‘Singing Sensation’ which was conducted over the past two weeks.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps dedicated this year’s festival to the memory of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 12 other brave soldiers and countrymen whom the nation recently lost in a tragedy. He complimented the wholehearted participation of youth, women and elderly in the event. He appealed to youth to continue striving for an educated Kashmiri society and contribute in bringing development and peace to the region.

The GOC reiterated that to effectively break the cycle of violence, the society has to address these white-collar terrorists, who influence and corrupt young impressionable minds and instigate youth to pick up arms.

He also appealed to mothers to keep track of their wards, since the pain of losing a child is unbearable, that only a mother can understand.

The GOC added that the winds of change can be felt in South Kashmir and it was heartening to see a cultural festival organised in the heart of Shopian.

Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps while talking to media at Shopian said that “the innocent Kashmiri youth are being incited by White Collar terrorists to join militants outfits.” He further said all active militants should come and join the mainstream as their lives are very important to their parents. He appealed to them that they should not deceive their parents and never ever put their lives at stake.

