IAF chopper crash: Last rites of Group Captain Varun Singh to take place on December 17 in Bhopal

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of Tamil Nadu chopper crash who succumbed to his injuries earlier today, will be cremated on Friday (December 17) at Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

Singh had been undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru since IAF helicopter crash on December 8 that claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel.

“Group Captain Varun Singh's mortal remains are planned to be airlifted to Bhopal tomorrow. The funeral is planned on the following day, 17 December, at Bhopal,” IAF was quoted by ANI.

Condolences poured over from leaders across the political sphere after IAF informed of Singh’s demise earlier on Wednesday. IAF said in a statement, “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan among others paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh.

Singh, 39, was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, on August 15 this year for 'displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during the sortie'. "He was posted to Defence Services Staff College as an instructor when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter," IAF said.

