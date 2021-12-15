हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Group Captain Varun Singh

IAF chopper crash: Last rites of Group Captain Varun Singh to take place on December 17 in Bhopal

Group Captain Varun Singh had been undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru since IAF helicopter crash on December 8 that claimed the lives of  CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

IAF chopper crash: Last rites of Group Captain Varun Singh to take place on December 17 in Bhopal
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of Tamil Nadu chopper crash who succumbed to his injuries earlier today, will be cremated on Friday (December 17) at Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday. 

Singh had been undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru since IAF helicopter crash on December 8 that claimed the lives of  CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 armed forces personnel.

“Group Captain Varun Singh's mortal remains are planned to be airlifted to Bhopal tomorrow. The funeral is planned on the following day, 17 December, at Bhopal,” IAF was quoted by ANI. 

Condolences poured over from leaders across the political sphere after IAF informed of Singh’s demise earlier on Wednesday. IAF said in a statement, “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan among others paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh. 

Singh, 39, was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra, India's third highest peacetime gallantry award, on August 15 this year for 'displaying exemplary composure and skill when his Tejas aircraft developed a technical snag during the sortie'. "He was posted to Defence Services Staff College as an instructor when he passed away. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter," IAF said. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Group Captain Varun SinghIAF chopper crashtamil nadu chopper crashBhopalCDS Bipin Rawat
Next
Story

Navjot Singh Sidhu posts pic with Harbhajan Singh, says 'picture loaded with possibilities'

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Bollywood Breaking: Ankita-Vicky's 'royal' wedding!