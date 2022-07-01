NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led BJP is protecting Nupur Sharma, who has now been suspended for making controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad. The AIMIM leader also demanded that Nupur Sharma must be immediately arrested and the law must take its own course.

“We demand to PM Modi that Nupur Sharma must be arrested, and let the law take its own course. Why is BJP protecting her? BJP took credit for Gujarat's clean chit by the SC, now they must look into what SC said about Nupur Sharma as well,” AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Speaking to reporters after the Supreme Court's observations, the AIMIM chief alleged that the Centre is pressuring Delhi Police not to take action against Sharma and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for the unity of the country.

The remarks from Owaisi came shortly after the Supreme Court today came down heavily on Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and asked her to immediately apologise to the nation for her remarks.

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

Sharma's remark against the Prophet, made during a TV debate, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party. In a related development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday sharpened his attack on the Centre for rising hatred and communal violence in the country.

Referring to the SC observations on the Nupur Sharma controversy, Rahul Gandhi said, “The atmosphere in the country has been created by the ruling dispensation. It is not the person who has made the comment. It is the Prime Minister. It is the Home Minister. It's the BJP & the RSS. It's an anti-national act.”

The Gandhi scion accused the Narendra Modi-led ruling dispensation of creating an "environment of anger and hatred" in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.

Responding to a query by reporters on the Supreme Court remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, the Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comments.

Rahul alleged that it was created by the NDA government at the Centre. He made these remarks in Kalpetta after visiting his office vandalised by SFI activists a week ago.