Arundhati Roy idolises 'Ranga-Billa', her views are anti-women: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday (December 25) slammed author and activist Arundhati Roy for urging Indians to give wrong names like Ranga-Billa or Kungfu-Kutta when the government officials ask for data for the National Population Register (NPR).

Notably, Ranga-Billa were two hardcore criminals, who were hanged for the rape-murder of a young girl and her brother in the 70s. In a series of tweets, Uma Bharti took a potshot at Arundhati and said that it is shameful that the author could only remember the names of criminals such as Ranga and Billa and not freedom fighters like Ashfaqullah Khan or Ramprasad Bismil.

"I am ashamed to take the name of such a woman who idolises people like Ranga-Billa. Her views are not only anti-women, anti-humanity, but also shows a very disgusting mentality," said Uma Bharti in her tweets.

7. मैं शर्मिंदा हूँ कि मुझे इस महिला के नाम का ज़िक्र करना पड़ रहा है, जिसके दिमाग़ में रंगा-बिल्ला जैसे लोग भी आदर्श हो सकते हैं। यह विचार महिला विरोधी, मानवता विरोधी एवं बेहद घृणित एवं विकृत मानसिकता की पहचान है। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) December 25, 2019

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too lambasted Arundhati Roy and said, "If this is the kind of intellectuals we have in this country, then first we should get a register of these people... Arundhati Roy should be ashamed of herself. If such statements are not betraying the nation, what is?"

Roy, who was addressing a gathering of anti-CAA protesters at the Delhi University on Wednesday, had said, ''When the NPR authorities will come to your place for your details, fudge your name. We will decide on five names, such as Ranga Billa, Kung Fu kutta...give your address as 7, Race Course Road."

Live TV

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Roy said the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the NRC and asked people to oppose it by giving wrong names and addresses.