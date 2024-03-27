Advertisement
NewsIndia
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ARREST LIVE UPDATES

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: ED Opposes CM's Bail In Delhi HC, Seeks Time To Reply

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal is sheduled to issue a press statement at noon today. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: The Delhi High Court is soon to commence the hearing on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The hearing was postponed as the investigative agency requested additional time to respond to Kejriwal’s plea. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju asked for time to submit a comprehensive response to Kejriwal’s plea, which the High Court has allowed. Raju mentioned that they received a copy of the petition only the day before.

The Chief Minister, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, accused the Enforcement Directorate of employing stalling strategies in court. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that the court would address the issue after dealing with the matters on the supplementary list.

Meanwhile, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is scheduled to deliver a press statement on Wednesday, as announced by the Aam Adami Party. According to sources from Zee News TV, she is expected to disclose important information. Sunita Kejriwal had a meeting with her husband at the ED office on Tuesday evening.

The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in relation to a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy of 2022, which was later annulled. He was remanded to the ED until March 28.

The case revolves around alleged irregularities and money laundering in the creation and execution of the 2022 Delhi excise policy. The case was initiated based on a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022. The report highlighted supposed procedural errors in the policy’s formulation.

The report accused Sisodia, in his role as Excise Minister, of making “arbitrary and unilateral decisions” that allegedly led to “financial losses to the exchequer” estimated at over Rs 580 crore. This report was forwarded to the CBI, resulting in Sisodia’s arrest.

While Arvind Kejriwal was not mentioned in the FIRs filed by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation regarding the Delhi excise policy case, his name appeared for the first time in the ED’s chargesheet. The agency alleges that Kejriwal had a video call with one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, instructing him to continue collaborating with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

