Arvind Kejriwal Replies To ED, Says 'Summons Politically Motivated, Illegal'

Delhi Liquor Scam: Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 10:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case, has hit back, branding the summons as ''illegal and politically motivated.'' 

In his response, Kejriwal asserted, "This ED summon is also illegal like the previous one. ED should withdraw this, as it is politically motivated. I have lived my life with honesty and transparency, having nothing to hide."

 

 

ED  Summons ''Politically Motivated''

Kejriwal, summoned by the ED for questioning on the excise policy-linked money laundering case, made a strong statement against the agency's move. Denying any wrongdoing, he emphasized the transparent nature of his life and urged the withdrawal of what he deemed a ''politically motivated'' summons.

Vipassana Retreat Amidst Controversy

Despite the ED summons, Kejriwal proceeded with a pre-scheduled 10-day Vipassana meditation course, departing for an undisclosed location on Wednesday. The Chief Minister's decision to prioritize the meditation course amidst the legal controversy reflects his commitment to personal well-being.

AAP Challenges Timing of Summons, Questions Legal Validity

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised concerns about the timing of the ED summons. AAP sources highlighted that Kejriwal's Vipassana session was pre-scheduled and publicly known. The party vows to take "legally correct" steps, challenging the legitimacy of the summons against the Chief Minister.

Repeated ED Summons To Kejriwal 

This is not the first time Kejriwal has faced the ED summons. He was previously summoned on November 2, an event he skipped, citing the notice's illegality and political motivation. The Chief Minister remains resolute in his stance against what he perceives as unjust targeting.

Kejriwal's response to the ED summons sets the stage for a potential legal and political confrontation, with the Chief Minister asserting his commitment to honesty and transparency amid allegations.

