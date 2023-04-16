Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf's Murder As 'Failure' Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi: Hours after the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took an aim at the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh and said that the murder of Atiq and Ashraf was a pefect example of failure of CM Yogi Adityanath.

AIMIM Chief took on Twitter and said that Atiq and his brother were killed while they were in police custody and their murder is perfect example to show how the UP CM Yogi has failed to maitain law and order in the state.

Owaisi furher said that people who are celebrating the "encounter-raj" are also equally responsible for the murder of Atiq and Ashraf. "In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system?" Owaisi Tweeted.

Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder. April 15, 2023

Notably, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college in UP's Prayagraj on Saturday night.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the handcuffed duo, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son Asad was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. Asad's last rites were performed here earlier in the day.

At least three people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

"We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi: "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

Ahmad, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground.

Incidentally, Ahmad and Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj police station, around 3 km from the burial venue.

Asked by reporters to comment on Asad's death, his uncle Ashraf said, "Allah has taken back what belonged to him."