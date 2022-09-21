Ashok Gehlot ready to contest Congress prez polls? Rajasthan CM makes THIS statement

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Congress MLAs to come to Delhi if he decides to file his nomination for the party president election. Gehlot, however, is still making efforts to persuade Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take the reins and lead the party as the president. Before entering the polls, he will travel to Kochi to meet Rahul who is currently busy with the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra there.

Gehlot said this at a Congress Legislature Party meeting at his official residence here, according to a state cabinet minister.

The 'Make Rahul Gandhi AICC president again' chorus is growing louder in Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

Also Read: Congress presidential poll: Will SHASHI THAROOR meet the same FATE as Jitendra Prasada?

After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Gandhi be made party chief, the party's Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 and the election, if required, will be held on October 17. The results will be out on October 19.

(With agency inputs)