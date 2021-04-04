हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam Assembly election 2021

Assam Assembly election 2021: Campaigning for crucial third phase to end today

BJP leaders campaigning in the state claimed that they reached the magic number to form the government in the first two phases

Assam Assembly election 2021: Campaigning for crucial third phase to end today
Picture credit: ANI

Guwahati: Campaigning for the last phase of elections in Assam coming to an end on Sunday (April 4). Both BJP and Congress alliances are conducting massive campaigns to reach out to maximum voters.

For NDA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding three election rallies, while incumbent Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal is scheduled to hold six rallies to cover as many constituencies as possible. 

BJP leaders campaigning in the state claimed that they reached the magic number to form the government in the first two phases and with the voting in the last phase they will form the government in Assam with a thumping majority, according to news agency ANI.

The Mahajot has also intensified its efforts on the last day of campaigning. All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal`s son Abdur Rahim claimed that the next government in the state will be formed by the "dadhi, topi, lungiwallah" people.

In reply, BJP’s Dilip Sakia called Rahim a Burbak (fool) and said, "He doesn`t know anything about Assam politics. We are going to form the NDA government. He also claimed that BJP and NDA have made significant gains in upper Assam and middle Assam elections in the first and second phases of voting".

The statistics and voting percentage of the last election show it is crucial for BJP-led NDA and also for Congress-led Mahajot, as in the 2016 assembly election, Congress and AIUDF fought separately. 

While Congress got 30.9 per cent of the vote share, AIUDF got 13 per cent of the vote share, BJP had 29.5 per cent and its allies AGP and BPF got 8.1 and 3.9 per cent of the votes.

Total 337 candidates are in the fray in the last phase of elections in Assam. Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

