Assam BTC polls

Assam BTC polls: BPF wins 17 seats, BJP 9; first coalition rule likely

While the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) bagged 12 seats, the BJP won nine, the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) won one seat each.

Representational Image

New Delhi: In the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections held in Assam, the ruling Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) has emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats.

As no party crossed the half-way mark, BTC, for the first time since its formation in 2003, will have a coalition-ruled council.

Meanwhile, the BJP and BPF who are alliance partners in the state, had contested the BTC polls against each other.

The BTC elections were held in the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam BTC election. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM @sarbanandsonwal, @himantabiswa, @RanjeetkrDass and @BJP4Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM @narendramodi’s resolve towards a developed North East."

 

On Saturday (December 12), a meeting was held between top BJP, UPPL and GSP leaders in Guwahati to deliberate on the formation of a new council in the BTR. Assam state BJP president Ranjit Kumar Dass, BJP National General Secretary Dilip Kumar Saikia, Assam Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, UPPL president Promod Bodo and GSP president Naba Kumar Sarania were among those who attended the meeting.

The council polls were held after a new Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by the leaders of all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB)- then All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Chief Pramod Boro, then BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Tags:
Assam BTC pollsBJPBPF
