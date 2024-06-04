Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: As the vote counting in India is moving towards end, Assam remained inclined towards BJP once again. Himanta Biswa Sarma's magic seems to work again in the state. BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi is leading over her nearest Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami in the Guwahati parliamentary constituency by over 59,000 votes, election officials said. Medhi has so far polled 1,73,622 votes while her opponent has secured 113662 votes. The BJP replaced its sitting MP Queen Ojha with Medhi who is the state party vice-president.

However congress is leading in Karimganj. After 8 hours of counting done in Karimganj, Hafiz Choudhury from INC is leading, followed closely by Kripanath Mallah of BJP behind by 14909 votes. Gaurav Gogoi of Indian National Congress is leading from Jorhat.

Joyanta Basumatary of UPPL is leading from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat, with Kampa Borgoyari from BPF trailing by 43309 votes.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The voting was spread across three dates. Phase 1 election was held on April 19 for Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat seats. Phase 2 election was held on April 26 for Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar, and Nagaon. Phase 3 of election was held on May 7 for Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

In the ongoing Sonitpur Lok Sabha election, BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta has taken the lead with 475,796 votes, surpassing Premlal Ganju of the INC, who trails with 257,626 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 9 seats, the INC won 3, the AIUDF took 1, and 1 seat went to an Independent candidate. Guwahati, considered as the gateway to the North East and South East Asia, is the only constituency where two women have been engaged in a direct contest for the second consecutive term.