हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Assam's former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, others booked on corruption charges

An FIR has been registered against former coordinator of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) Prateek Hajela and his close associates.

Assam&#039;s former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, others booked on corruption charges

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against former coordinator of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) Prateek Hajela and his close associates.

They have been accused of allegedly manipulating 'Family Tree Verification' during updation to National Register of Citizens, Abhijeet Sarma, President, Assam Public Works was quoted as saying by ANI.

The complaint comes in the wake of Assam government and present NRC state co-ordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma approaching the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the NRC list alleging errors in the list.

A "family tree" was prepared by the NRC office through a software based on details provided by the applicants to prove their links with their parents or grandparents pre-1971. 

The NRC was prepared with a cut-off date of March 24, 1971 with an aim to segregate the post-1971 migrants. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AssamNRC
Next
Story

Baba Ramdev moves Supreme Court seeking stay on multiple FIRs, wants cases transferred to Delhi

Must Watch

PT11M1S

Bollywood Breaking: Karishma Kapoor completed 30 years in Bollywood, debuted at the age of 17!