Assam's former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela, others booked on corruption charges

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against former coordinator of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) Prateek Hajela and his close associates.

They have been accused of allegedly manipulating 'Family Tree Verification' during updation to National Register of Citizens, Abhijeet Sarma, President, Assam Public Works was quoted as saying by ANI.

FIR registered against former Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and his close associates for alleged manipulations in the Family Tree Verification during National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation: Abhijeet Sarma, President, Assam Public Works — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

The complaint comes in the wake of Assam government and present NRC state co-ordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma approaching the Supreme Court seeking re-verification of the NRC list alleging errors in the list.

A "family tree" was prepared by the NRC office through a software based on details provided by the applicants to prove their links with their parents or grandparents pre-1971.

The NRC was prepared with a cut-off date of March 24, 1971 with an aim to segregate the post-1971 migrants.