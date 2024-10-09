Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Records Haryana Hat-trick; Congress-NC Sweep J&K Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) declared a result on Tuesday, the BJP staged a remarkable comeback, halting Congress's celebrations and securing an extraordinary third consecutive term in Haryana, despite contrary exit poll predictions. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir defied expectations as the National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious, with Farooq Abdullah naming his son, Omar Abdullah, as the next Chief Minister.

The BJP secured 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly election, surpassing the majority mark of 46. In contrast, the Congress won 37 seats, marking a significant shift in the political landscape of the state. On the other hand, In Jammu and Kashmir, elections for the 90-member Assembly were held after ten years. The Congress-NC alliance secured 48 seats, while the BJP secured 29 seats.

In Haryana, this result marks a historical as no party has won a third consecutive term in Haryana since its inception in 1966. Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two seats in the election and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which was allied with the BJP in 2019, failed to secure any seats.

Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three seats in the recent elections. In a surprising twist, AAP's Mehraj Malik emerged victorious in Doda, while Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mehbooba Mufti lost from seats with 9,770 votes.

NC leader Omar Abdullah, who secured Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, took a swipe at the BJP, stating, "I also believe that the NC has won votes from people who never supported it, but just for the sake of getting rid of BJP and its conspiracies, they decided to give a chance to NC.