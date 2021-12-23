हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ludhiana court complex blast

At least 2 feared dead in Ludhiana court complex blast; CM Charanjit Singh Channi says 'Those found guilty will not be spared'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."  

At least 2 feared dead in Ludhiana court complex blast; CM Charanjit Singh Channi says &#039;Those found guilty will not be spared&#039;
Image courtesy: ANI
Play

Ludhiana: At least two persons are feared dead and several others are injured in a suspected IED blast in Punjab's Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. Reports coming in say that many more are feared to be killed.

The blast took place in the washroom of the district court which was functioning.

Ludhiana CP told ANI, "An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. The bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for the probe. There is no need to panic."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told reporters, "I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing."

"The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said the Chief Minister on the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

 
Further details are awaited.

Tags:
Ludhiana court complex blastChief Minister Charanjit Singh ChanniPunjab
