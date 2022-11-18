At least 25 students fall ill after chemical gas leak in Hyderabad college
Hyderabad Gas leak: 25 students fall sick and suffer from giddiness after an alleged chemical gas leak in Kasturba govt college's lab.
Trending Photos
Hyderabad: In a tragedic incident, at least 25 students fall sick and suffer from giddiness after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderbad's Kasturba govt college, news agency ANI reported. The affected students have been admitted in a hospital. Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.
Hyderabad, Telangana | 25 students suffer from giddiness and fall ill after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Kasturba govt college. Affected students have been rushed to the hospital. Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked. pic.twitter.com/PdgbPGdrIs — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022
All students exposed to the gas after an alleged chemical gas leak are out of danger, news agency ANI reported.
More details are awaited.
Live Tv
More Stories