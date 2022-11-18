topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHEMICAL GAS LEAK

At least 25 students fall ill after chemical gas leak in Hyderabad college

Hyderabad Gas leak: 25 students fall sick and suffer from giddiness after an alleged chemical gas leak in Kasturba govt college's lab.

Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

At least 25 students fall ill after chemical gas leak in Hyderabad college

Hyderabad: In a tragedic incident, at least 25 students fall sick and suffer from giddiness after an alleged chemical gas leak in a lab in Hyderbad's Kasturba govt college, news agency ANI reported. The affected students have been admitted in a hospital. Forensic teams have reached the spot to ascertain which gas got leaked.

All students exposed to the gas after an alleged chemical gas leak are out of danger, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited. 

