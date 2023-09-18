'Atal Ji Gave 21 Statement, Manmohan Singh 30 But...': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Out At PM Modi

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of special session of Parliament. Speaking in the upper house, Kharge said that while former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee made 21 statements in Parliament, Manmohan Singh made 30 statement but Prime Minister Modi made only two statements besides customary statements.

Kharge also said that the PM did not speak on Manipur despite the state witnessing fresh clashes everyday. The Leader of Opposition also said that former PM Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru wanted a strong opposition. Kharge quoted Nehru and said that lack of strong opposition indicate fault in the system. He further said that today there is a strong opposition but the attempts are being made to weaken it using ED, CBI and other agencies.

"Nehru ji believed that the absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system. If there is no strong Opposition, it is not right. Now, that there is a strong Opposition, focus is on weakening it through ED, CBI...Take them (into their own party), put them in a washing machine and when they come out all clean - make them permanent (in one's own party). You can see what is happening today. PM comes to the Parliament rarely and when he does he leaves after making it an event..." said Kharge.

Kharge also read out a poem criticising the ruling dispensation.

बदलना है तो अब हालात बदलो

ऐसे नाम बदलने से क्या होता है?



देना है तो युवाओं को रोजगार दो

सबको बेरोजगार करके क्या होता है?



दिल को थोड़ा बड़ा करके देखो

लोगों को मारने से क्या होता है?



कुछ कर नहीं सकते तो कुर्सी छोड़ दो

बात-बात पर डराने से क्या होता है?



