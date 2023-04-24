Atiq Ahmed Murder: Bloodstains, Knife Found At Slain Gangster's Office In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: A police team doing a regular inquiry at the office of dead gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad in Chakia found a blood-stained knife and garments in one of the rooms. Blood stains were also found on the stairwell. One of the rooms also had a 'dupatta' with blood smears and bangles strewn about. Already, a piece of the office has been dismantled. Traces of blood found in the room are said to be fresh.

Forensic teams have been called in to collect the blood samples and to ascertain how old they are. A senior police official said that the matter would be investigated in detail since some incident has apparently taken place here after the death of Atiq, his brother and son.