ATS Arrests Indian Embassy Employee Posted In Moscow For Spying For Pakistan’s ISI

Satendra was providing critical and confidential information to ISI handlers in exchange for financial gains. 

Last Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh has unearthed a complex espionage network involving an individual named Satenra Siwal. Acting on intelligence gathered from various confidential sources, ATS received information indicating that handlers linked to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI were exploiting employees of the Indian Army to obtain strategically vital and classified information.

The intelligence suggested a severe threat to India's internal and external security. Upon investigation, Satendra Siwal, an MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) posted in the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and currently stationed at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, was identified as a key player in the espionage network connected to the ISI.

Satendra was allegedly involved in anti-India activities, providing critical and confidential information about strategic activities of the Ministry and Indian Military Establishments to ISI handlers in exchange for financial gains. Following the development of this intelligence, Satendra was brought in for interrogation by the ATS Field Unit in Meerut, where he confessed to his involvement in the espionage activities and was subsequently arrested.

