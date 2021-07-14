Australian MP hails UP CM Adityanath's handling of COVID-19 crisis, asks 'can we loan him'

New Delhi: A Member of the Australian Parliament Craig Kelly hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's work in handling of the COVID-19 and expressed his desire to 'loan' the BJP leader to 'sort out the mess' created in the COVID pandemic. Kelly sought CM Adityanath's help to overcome the crisis of the Ivermectin drug in Australia.

Taking to microblogging state, Kelly wrote: "The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh: Any chance they could loan us their Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to release the Ivermectin sort out the mess our hopelessly incompetent State Premiers have created."

The Uttar Pradesh government has time and again been appreciated for its work during the second wave, which hit India in mid-April, with three lakh cases being reported on a daily basis. However, UP - which has 17% of the country's population - recorded a meagre 1% of the cases recorded.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government had distributed Ivermectin as a preventive measure to people who came in contact with COVID-infected patients and health workers.

‘Ivermectin’ is an oral treatment normally used to treat lice and other parasitic infections, to save the lives of its critical COVID-19 patients.

