KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER AUTOPSY REPORT

Autopsy Report Reveals Forceful Penetration, 14 Injuries In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Report

RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder: According to the report, the cause of death was manual strangulation due to smothering. The victim's body bore clear signs of sexual assault, evidence of forceful penetration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata: The autopsy report of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor from R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was found brutally raped and murdered, has revealed shocking details of the assault. The report documents over 14 injuries on the victim's body, including her head, face, neck, arms, and genitals, confirming the brutal nature of the attack, reports India Today.

According to the report, the cause of death was manual strangulation due to smothering. The victim's body bore clear signs of sexual assault, with the autopsy revealing evidence of forceful penetration. A white, thick, viscid liquid was found inside the victim's genitalia, further corroborating the assault. More details awaited.

This is a developing story.

