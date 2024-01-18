Ayodhya: Idol Of Ram Lalla Placed Inside Sanctum Sanctorum; Mobile Phones Prohibited

Amid the preparation for the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, religious rituals and traditional arrangements are underway in full swing in Ramnagri Ayodhya. The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed on the sanctum sanctorum and is covered with a curtain. Cloth has also been placed over the eyes of the idol. No one is allowed to carry a mobile phone around the sanctum sanctorum. UP Special Security Force (UPSSF) personnel are deployed outside the sanctum sanctorum to prevent entry of unauthorized persons. The consecration of the Ram Temple will take place on January 22.

According to sources, after the consecration, a new method of worship will be followed, incorporating the rituals of the Ramandi sect. There will be a special Aarti five times a day. The attire of Ram Lalla will be changed daily. A special suit will be used for the first and last Aarti.

Meanwhile, the Centre today announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

Ram temple consecration ceremony will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22 and will be attended by many celebrities including Chief Ministers and many political leaders.