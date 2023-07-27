Renowned spiritual leader Baba Bageshwar's recent visit to England has taken an intriguing turn as he mentioned the famous Kohinoor diamond during his gatherings. The Kohinoor has been a subject of contention between India and England, with India seeking its repatriation for years. Baba Bageshwar's unfiltered remarks about the precious gem have ignited discussions about its rightful ownership and return to India.

*Baba Bageshwar's Engaging Style in England*

During his ongoing visit to various cities in England, Baba Bageshwar, the head of Bageshwar Dham, has been captivating audiences with his compelling narration, enlightening them about Indian culture and heritage. With his fearlessness and charisma, he boldly spoke about the Kohinoor diamond, leaving a lasting impact on the Indian diaspora in England.

*Kohinoor Diamond: A Treasure of History*

The Kohinoor diamond, mined around 800 years ago in the Golconda mines of present-day Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, remains the world's largest diamond. Originally weighing 793 carats, it has been recut over time and now weighs approximately 105.6 carats. Despite its rich history and significance to Indian heritage, it came into British possession in 1850 and has been part of the Crown Jewels ever since. India has consistently sought the return of the Kohinoor, but the matter remains a contentious issue.

*Baba Bageshwar's Impact on Discussions*

Baba Bageshwar's mention of the Kohinoor diamond in England has rekindled debates surrounding its rightful ownership. His straightforward approach and dedication to preserving Indian culture have garnered admiration from both his followers and those interested in India's heritage. The spiritual leader's visit has become an opportunity for people in England to experience his captivating style of storytelling while also drawing attention to the Kohinoor's historical and cultural significance. The discussions sparked by Baba Bageshwar's remarks may further influence the ongoing dialogue on the return of the iconic gem to its country of origin.