youtuber gaurav wasan

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital

The 80-year-old owner of the famous Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad attempted suicide on Thursday night (June 17, 2021) and has been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad attempts suicide, admitted to Delhi&#039;s Safdarjung hospital
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The 80-year-old owner of the famous Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad attempted suicide on Thursday night (June 17, 2021) and has been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.

Kanta Prasad shot to fame last year after a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan made a video of his humble eatery, in Malviya Nagar, highlighting the miseries of the couple during COVID-induced lockdown.

According to the reports, Kanta Prasad was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night after he took an overdose of sleeping pills along with alcohol. The reports quote his wife revealing that the couple is in huge debt right now, as the rent of the restaurant they opened in New Delhi last year is Rs 1 lakh and they were only able to make Rs 30,000 per month. 

According to Delhi Police, around 11:15 PM on Thursday night, they received information from Safdarjung Hospital that Kanta Prasad, age 81 years, was admitted to the hospital. The Delhi Police have launched a further probe in the case.

 

