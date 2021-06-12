हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Baba Ka Dhaba

Baba Ka Dhaba owner apologises to YouTuber Guarav Wassan, says 'I made a mistake'

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, who recently returned to his old stall put to rest the controversy with YouTuber Gaurav Wassan by rendering an apology.

Baba Ka Dhaba owner apologises to YouTuber Guarav Wassan, says &#039;I made a mistake&#039;

New Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad recently returned to his old stall after his restaurant incurred huge losses. The octogenarian put to rest the controversy with YouTuber Gaurav Wassan by rendering an apology.

The dhaba owner, in an attempt to clear the air about the allegations, apologised to Wassan in a video that has been seen doing the rounds across social media platforms.

In the video clip, Kanta Prasad is seen with folded hands apologising and claimed that he didn't accuse Gaurav Wasan of stealing money and that the he made a mistake of saying that Wassan had approached them.

WATCH HERE:

Eighty-year-old Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi are now back to the old Dhaba after their restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar wasn’t successful.

Last year, the story of the dhaba owner had gone viral after food blogger Gaurav Wasan visited Baba Ka Dhaba and posted a clip of it on his Instagram account. In the short video, Kanta Prasad broke down in tears as he narrated his plight of the difficulties that he faced while running the eatery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

