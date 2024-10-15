Another accused in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Tuesday. According to officials, the arrested person, who is 23 years old and has been identified as Harish Kumar Balakram, hailing from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was involved in providing money and other logistical support to the shooters.

Balakram worked as a scrap dealer in the Warje area of Maharashtra's Pune, officials added.

With this recent arrest, four persons have so far been held in connection with Siddique's killing.

Police had earlier arrested Haryana resident Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Uttar Pradesh native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), both alleged shooters, and "co-conspirator" Pravin Lonkar from Pune.

Another suspected shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who hails from Bahraich, is on the run.

Balakram was part of the conspiracy to kill three-time MLA Baba Siddique along with Kashyap, Gautam, Pravin Lonkar and the latter's brother Shubham Lonkar, the official said.

Baba Siddique, 66-year-old was waylaid by three persons in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday, Octuber 12 night. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead, as per the police.

