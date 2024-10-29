Bakingo Elevates Festive Gifting With New ‘Make Your Own Hamper’ Feature

As the festive season is here, Bakingo, one of India’s most preferred online bakery brands, proudly announces the launch of its exciting new feature "Make Your Own Hamper." This innovative offering allows customers to craft personalised gift hampers that cater to the diverse tastes of their loved ones, making gifting during this season both thoughtful and heartfelt.

Understanding that gifting is not just a tradition but a way to express love and appreciation, Bakingo recognises that every individual has unique preferences. With the "Make Your Own Hamper" feature, customers can effortlessly select a variety of items, from scrumptious treats to thoughtful gifts and heartfelt cards, all elegantly presented in a beautifully designed hamper box. In just a few easy steps, customers can create a bespoke hamper that truly reflects the spirit of their recipient, allowing them to convey their emotions tangibly.

"The joy of gifting lies in its personal touch," said Himanshu Chawla, CEO of Bakingo. "Our 'Make Your Own Hamper' feature empowers customers to curate hampers filled with items that resonate with their loved ones. Each hamper becomes a heartfelt expression of care and affection, helping to strengthen bonds during this beautiful season of giving."

Bakingo’s user-friendly website interface guides customers through a seamless process, making it enjoyable to combine various items into a single gift. The brand prides itself on its unwavering commitment to quality, ensuring that only the finest products are included in its extensive catalogue, promising a premium gifting experience. Moreover, Bakingo’s reliable delivery service guarantees that these thoughtfully curated hampers reach their destination promptly, spreading joy and warmth to recipients when it matters most.

In the festive season, Bakingo invites everyone to embrace the spirit of giving by exploring their feature. Create unforgettable memories this festive season with personalized hampers that reflect the love and thoughtfulness behind every gift.

About Bakingo

Bakingo, launched in 2016, has rapidly gained recognition as a trusted bakery brand. Renowned for its Gourmet Collection, the brand offers a diverse range of expertly crafted cakes and desserts designed to cater to sophisticated taste buds. Bakingo's reach extends beyond its website and app, being available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Offering doorstep deliveries, Bakingo serves over 3+ million delighted customers across 15+ cities in India.

Media Contact:

Suman Patra

Co-Founder, Bakingo

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91-8882553333

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s sponsored feature, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)