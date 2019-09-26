close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MiG-21 Crash

Balakot airstrikes planner ejects safely in MiG-21 crash in Gwalior

Group Captain YS Negi was the main pilot in the Type-69 MiG-21 Trainer Aircraft when it crashed in Gwalior soon after taking off from the Maharajpur airbase in Gwalior. 

Balakot airstrikes planner ejects safely in MiG-21 crash in Gwalior
Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: One of the main planners of the Balakot aerial strikes on Pakistan in February 2019, Group Captain YS Negi managed to eject safely from his MiG-21 fighter aircraft which crashed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Negi was the main pilot in the Type-69 MiG-21 Trainer Aircraft when it crashed in Gwalior soon after taking off from the Maharajpur airbase there, IAF sources told ANI.

The officer's stellar role in planning and executing the Balakot strikes on February 26 on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp was also recognised by the government as he was awarded the Yudh Sewa Medal for it.

Live TV

At the time of the aerial strikes, he was posted at the Western Air Command in New Delhi.

Negi has also commanded the 51 Squadron earlier. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was also part of this Squadron when he flew valiantly and shot down a Pakistani F-16 in aerial combat while thwarting an attack from the Pakistan Air Force. 

Tags:
MiG-21 CrashBalakot airstrikesGroup Captain YS NegiAbhinandan Varthaman
Next
Story

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Pune, 5 killed as wall collapses

Must Watch

PT4M43S

'Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be extradited soon': Antigua PM