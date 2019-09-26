Balakot airstrikes planner ejects safely in MiG-21 crash in Gwalior

New Delhi: One of the main planners of the Balakot aerial strikes on Pakistan in February 2019, Group Captain YS Negi managed to eject safely from his MiG-21 fighter aircraft which crashed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Negi was the main pilot in the Type-69 MiG-21 Trainer Aircraft when it crashed in Gwalior soon after taking off from the Maharajpur airbase there, IAF sources told ANI.

The officer's stellar role in planning and executing the Balakot strikes on February 26 on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist camp was also recognised by the government as he was awarded the Yudh Sewa Medal for it.

At the time of the aerial strikes, he was posted at the Western Air Command in New Delhi.

Negi has also commanded the 51 Squadron earlier. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was also part of this Squadron when he flew valiantly and shot down a Pakistani F-16 in aerial combat while thwarting an attack from the Pakistan Air Force.