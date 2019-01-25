Ballot is stronger than the bullet: Politicos' united echo on National Voters Day

NEW DELHI: On the ninth National Voters Day Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the youth to enrol in voters' list and participate in the electoral exercise.

“Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India,” tweeted PM Modi. “I urge people from all walks of life to create awareness on voter registration and especially request my young friends to register themselves as voters if they have not done so already. Every vote cast enhances our democratic fabric,” he added.

Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

President Kovind addresses 9th #NationalVotersDay celebrations in New Delhi; says the logistics of elections make it critical to embrace modern technology. India's electoral system is held in high regard across the world pic.twitter.com/vwH0GKIr28 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2019

On #NationalVotersDay my SandArt with message ‘No voter to be left behind ‘ at Puri beach Odisha pic.twitter.com/KxpapH0mFj — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 25, 2019

“Every Vote Matters: This #NationalVotersDay, we urge all eligible voters, particularly youngsters, to register themselves and participate in our vibrant democracy by exercising their franchise in order to help shape the future of our country. Register at: https://www.nvsp.in/,” tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Every Vote Matters: This #NationalVotersDay, we urge all eligible voters, particularly youngsters, to register themselves and participate in our vibrant democracy by exercising their franchise in order to help shape the future of our country. Register at: https://t.co/ijv6GxfHT2 pic.twitter.com/svRkYl8HtA — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) January 25, 2019

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Today is #NationalVotersDay. Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections.”

Today is #NationalVotersDay. Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2019

To cast our vote is a profoundly important responsibility we have towards our country. On #NationalVotersDay, I urge everyone, especially youngsters about to vote for the first time, to take #YourFirstVote pledge at https://t.co/Zskm95eMUa मेरा पहला वोट : देश के लिए, अपने लिए। pic.twitter.com/RDHc09Ijwa — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 25, 2019

"The ballot is stronger than the bullet." On this #NationalVotersDay, we urge all eligible voters to register themselves and cast their rights. Let's be responsible while we shape the country with the tool we have.

Voting is our right, Voting Right is our Responsibility! pic.twitter.com/rFJeO3qK4v — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 25, 2019

On the occasion of #NationalVotersDay, I urge all voters, especially the first time voters, to be a part of the transformation of India under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. Exercise the power of your vote. pic.twitter.com/1HeP1HNWAA — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 25, 2019

On #NationalVotersDay, my gratitude to scores of citizens who have ensured that our democracy thrives and is strengthened by each vote cast by them. pic.twitter.com/PpuvlwwG8G — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 25, 2019

Facebook sent a voter registration reminder to users in India who are eligible to vote. The `Register Now` button is designed to encourage Indian citizens to register themselves with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the company said in a statement. The reminder will be rolled out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya. "

Facebook has over 200 million users in India.

The Election Commission had started observing January 25 as the National Voters Day in 2011.