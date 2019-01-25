हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ballot is stronger than the bullet: Politicos' united echo on National Voters Day

Ballot is stronger than the bullet: Politicos&#039; united echo on National Voters Day

NEW DELHI: On the ninth National Voters Day Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the youth to enrol in voters' list and participate in the electoral exercise.

“Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This is a day to reaffirm our commitment towards further strengthening our democracy by unfailingly participating in democratic processes at the local, state and national levels. Your doing so will go a long way in building a New India,” tweeted PM Modi. “I urge people from all walks of life to create awareness on voter registration and especially request my young friends to register themselves as voters if they have not done so already. Every vote cast enhances our democratic fabric,” he added.

 

 

“Every Vote Matters: This #NationalVotersDay, we urge all eligible voters, particularly youngsters, to register themselves and participate in our vibrant democracy by exercising their franchise in order to help shape the future of our country. Register at: https://www.nvsp.in/,” tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Today is #NationalVotersDay. Being able to cast a vote and elect a person of our choice is what makes us the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely important that the voters, specially the new, young voters, exercise their franchise in the upcoming general elections.”

 

 

 

 

Facebook sent a voter registration reminder to users in India who are eligible to vote. The `Register Now` button is designed to encourage Indian citizens to register themselves with the Election Commission of India (ECI), the company said in a statement. The reminder will be rolled out in 13 Indian languages - English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya. "

Facebook has over 200 million users in India.

The Election Commission had started observing January 25 as the National Voters Day in 2011.

