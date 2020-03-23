Ban domestic flights to curb spread of coronavirus: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi

Amid growing demand for the closure of domestic flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (March 23) said that the Centre would soon take a call on suspending domestic flights to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Puri made the statement hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi denading a ban on all flights coming to the state.

It is to be noted that the Centre had on Saturday overruled Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's decision to ban domestic flights in and out of the national capital.

In her letter, Mamata said that her government has placed West Bengal under partial lockdown to fight against coronavirus but the Centre is noit helping the cause much by allowing operation of domestic flights.

Calling the operation of flights a “huge breach of shut down and quarantine protocol”, the West Bengal CM said that domestic flights have no arrangements for social distancing.

“I, would therefore, request you to kindly arrange to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to West Bengal with immediate effect so that the source of spreading infection is effectively contained and lockdown in the state is implemented in true letter and spirit,” she wrote to PM Modi.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed disappointment over the fact that people across India are not taking lockdown 'seriously' and urged the people to follow instructions by the authorities in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The prime minister also directed the state governments to follow the preventive measures and guidelines issued by the Centre to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"Please save yourself and your family by following the rules seriously. I urge state governments to ensure that the rules and guidelines are adhered to," tweeted the PM.